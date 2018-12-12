Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

Police have arrested five suspected kidnappers of 14-year-old son of Bauchi politician, Alhaji Bashir Bukar Rimin Zayam, and the daughter of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Toro Local Government Area, Alhaji Sha’aban.

The two victims were abducted at their parents’ homes in Rimin Zayam town in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The daughter of the APC chairman was kidnapped three weeks to her wedding.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Kamal Datti Abubakar, confirmed the incident, on Wednesday, while answering questions from reporters.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the victims were rescued and reunited with their families by police anti-kidnapping team which arrested five suspects in connection with the criminal act.

He said that investigation had commenced over the incident.

Father of the abducted boy, Alhaji Bashir Bukar, expressed gratitude to God for the return of his son and the daughter of the APC chairman unhurt.

He said the victims are hale and hearty and thanked sympathisers, families, friends and well-wishers that stood by them at their trying moments.

A family friend, disclosed that the kidnappers went to the residences of the two politicians, first storming the House of Bashir Bukar and later the residence of the APC chairman.

“They tried to break the door of Bashir Rimin Zayam’s house but were unsuccessful, they eventually forced themselves into the house through the back door. They ransacked the house and carted valuable items before abducting the Junior Secondary School son of Bashir Bukar,” the family friend, who pleaded anonymity, recounted.

He said the suspected kidnappers also stormed the house of Bukar’s neighbour who happens to be the APC Chairman of Toro council, explaining that after they forced themselves into the house, abducted his daughter whose wedding was three weeks away.

He said after several efforts and agreement, “they (kidnappers) brought them back and dropped them near the town where they trekked home and reunited with their families.”

He said after the incident it was reported to the Police and other security agencies.

He commended the role played by the Police anti-Kidnapping team headed by Mustafa which led to the arrest of five out of the eight suspects.