From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Police in Ebonyi State have announced the arrest of 15 persons suspected to be involved in the shootings that took place in some parts of the state on Tuesday.

Gunmen were seen in a viral video at the new market and Ishieke axis of the state shooting sporadically and destroying things while trying to enforce sit- at-home in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Faleye Olayele told reporters in Abakaliki on Friday that among the 15 suspects arrested from their hideouts, were two herbalists, Okwudili Otozi and Nnenna Ali.

“They have attacked our area commander and burnt our vehicle. They have been terrorizing the state. On July 4, they came to Ishieke firing sporadically and that was on Tuesday.

“I want to tell you that 15 of them have been apprehended, together with their herbalists. We recovered arms and charms of different kinds.

Olayele said that the suspects were preparing for another attack on Friday when they were arrested by the police.

“This shows that our officers are dedicated to their duties; the arrest was made possible by our men through the information we got,” he said.

He warned criminal elements to stay away from the state.