Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command says it has arrested 120 suspected cultists in Otukpo, Makurdi and other parts of the state.

Addressing newsmen at the state Police headquarters, on Thursday, the state’s Commissioner of Polic, CP Ene Okon, said the suspects were arrested by the Command’s anti-cult Unit which was formed to tackle the rising cases of cultism in the state.

He explained that of the 120 suspected cultists that were arrested, 78 were charged to court and remanded in prison custody while 22 others who were found to be innocent were released unconditionally even as five were still undergoing interrogation. He added that 15 suspected cultists were also arrested, in Makurdi, on Wednesday night.

CP Ene also disclosed that 13 suspects were arrested for armed robbery in various parts of the state while two others whose stock in trade was to manufacture arms were also arrested in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: ASUU strike may mar 2019 general elections process, says INEC

The police boss, while parading the suspects before newsmen, said two vehicles as well as various arms and ammunition as well as charms were recovered from the suspects.

He urged politicians to go about their campaigns without rancor and frowned at a situation whereby politicians and their supporters destroy property of opponents warning that anyone caught in the act would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Ene assured people of the state of adequate security during the festive period even as he appealed for cooperation from the general public to help make the state crime free.

Some of the suspects who spoke with correspondent including Godwin Akaa, Jonathan Koriyo, Suleiman Stephen and Ukeyima Malu confessed to the various crimes but claimed that they were first offenders.