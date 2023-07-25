…burst group of hijab-wearing shop thieves

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police in Borno have arrested 10 suspects for alleged killing of a police constable last weekend in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Police Commissioner in the state, Mohammed Yusufu disclosed this on Tuesday in Maiduguri while parading 98 suspects of various offenses arrested recently by the command.

He said the deceased Police Constable, Babagana Mala of the special force (Crack) who was on Forward Operational Base (FOB) in a remote community near the capital, was stabbed to death by a group of hoodlums ages between 19 and 37 years, while on weekend visit to see his family.

“The Police Constable who came home on permissions was stabbed with a sharp object on his back by his assailants,” he revealed.

He said the police personnel was rushed to the hospital by a patrol team following a distressed call. Sadly, the victim was later certified dead.

CP Lawal however commended the resident who forwarded the video recording of the hoodlums stabbing the policeman. He said the video helped in the arrest of the suspects by the command’s operatives.

Aside the killing, the commissioner said operatives also arrested a syndicated of ladies using headgear (hijab) to hide stolen food items and consumables. He said the suspects specialise in shop theft, looting and lifting of items in collaboration with their tricycle rider who usually park and convey the stolen items.

He urged residents to activate neighbourhood watch to stem growing criminal activities in the state particularly in Maiduguri.

He also advised people to use the Nigeria police Rescue -me Apps by downloading it on Google Playstore or call phone number 08130579204 for help.