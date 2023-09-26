From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Adewale Adedayo was on Tuesday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, over a petition filed against him by the state government.

The petition titled “Petition against Wale Adedayo’s deliberate circulation of falsehood, false report to government, threat to life and interference with the exercise of executive function,” was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

He was arraigned on a two count charge in a charge sheet marked MA/429c/2023.

The charge reads, ” That you Hon Wale Adedayo on the 27th August,2023, at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ hijacking local government funds which knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59 (1) of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ hijacking Local Government funds (ten percent 10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the local governments since May 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty of the two charges.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Inspector Roliu Olaide, said five witnesses would be called in the course of the trial.

While Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Kayode Akinsola, applied for the bail of Adedayo, in line with the provision of Section 265, that the defendant is innocent of the charges until proven otherwise.

He argued that the defendant had no criminal record and that he (Adedayo) would not likely jumped bail if granted.

Akinsola said, “That the defendant has no criminal record whatsoever. He has been honouring all invitations from Police and DSS. I urged the Court to grant him bail. We want to believe that the prosecution team have concluded their investigation and that is the reason why we are in court. Hence, the defendant cannot interfere with whatever they might want to do.

“I urge the court to admit the defendant to bail, who will be willing to stand trial.”

The Prosecuting Counsel did not object to the bail application.

Magistrate A.K Araba in her ruling admitted Adedayo to bail with the sum of N2m and two “responsible and reliable sureties” in like sum.

The sureties, according to the Magistrate must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court, and must possess landed property with evidence of Certificate of Occupancy and tax clearance.

She remanded him at Ibara Correctional Centre, Abeokuta, pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned till October 20th, 2023 for trial.