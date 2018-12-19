Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance with this being my last edition in 2018…see you, by God’s grace, on January 9, 2019.

“NURTW boss commends members over (for)….”

“As we have (had) noted in previous editorials….”

“ICT centre for school pupils” I believe we should do away with ‘school’ here because it is implied—just as it would be wrong to say ‘school students’. I admit that ‘pupilage’ and ‘studentship’ can, by extrapolation, apply to other spheres of life, but the scholastic context here is clear.

“All glory be to God for given (giving) us opportunities.”

“…parents of the graduating students, pressmen (journalists), and other invitees (guests, preferably).”

“The next Parent Teachers Association meeting comes up on….” Get it right: Parent Teacher Association

“All materials that are contrabands (contraband) will not only be seized but appropriate (would it have been ‘inappropriate’?) sanctions will be administered on (to) the erring student.”

Finally from ‘Up Grams’, founded June 6, 1859: “On (In) the same vein….” Up School, Up Boys! If this citadel claims to be the oldest and the best, grammatical solecisms in its publications for public consumption should be an anathema.