His acceptability or otherwise will be decided by electorate come February, 2019. This is the time his place in Nigeria history would be determined.

Adewuyi Adegbite

The 76th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari is significant for two important reasons. One, he will savour the joy of adding another year to his earthly sojourn and thank Allah for journey so far. Two, the birthday may be the last as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, next presidential election being in view. If he wins the election (which is more likely) he may yet mark another birthday as the president, but if the reverse is the case (God forbid), this may be the last.

Consequently, as he savours the joy of another year, he should cogitate on his journey in the last four years as the president, and assess his place in history. Assessment of his tenure becomes imperative because of the seriousness General Buhari attached to his ambition to rule the nation as a democratically elected president. It took the president a whooping 12 years before realizing his ambition. Many saw the President as the messiah the nation has been waiting for. Therefore, this piece is meant to look at how far the president has justified the confidence people repose in him by voting him into power in 2015.

To help the president in the enormous task of self assessment, I will like to delve into his inaugural speech of May 29, 2015 and bring out the promises or commitment made by the President to the nation. How far has he justified his mission would determine his place in history assuming this is his last birthday as the president.

The president inaugural speech consisted of one thousand nine hundred and sixty words. It was not paragraphed, this make it difficult to say from which paragraph one is quoting from. Nonetheless, quoting the president on the challenges facing the nation “… at home we face enormous challenges, insecurity, pervasive corruption, the hitherto unending and seemingly impossible fuel and power shortages as the immediate concerns, we are going to tackle them head on.”