• Tasks DSS to name, sanction plotters

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter -Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has condemned plots by yet-to-be-identified persons to scuttle the country’s nascent democracy, as a result of the outcome of the 2023 general polls.

The Department of State Services (DSS), had raised the alarm that some aggrieved persons were planning to destabilize the country by instituting an interim government.

But, the National Chairman of IPAC, Yabaji Sani, who addressed newsmen after an emergency general assembly meeting, yesterday in Abuja, tasked the DSS to name, arrest and prosecute the plotters in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said: “Conscious of the need for reconciliation, healing, political stability, national unity, peace, cohesion and desire to preserve our hard earned democracy after the contentious 2023 general election, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) condemns in strong terms the call and plot to install an interim government in Nigeria. It is a civilian coup, treason, absolutely unconstitutional, undemocratic and unacceptable.

“IPAC rejects any attempt to scuttle, subvert and truncate the nation’s emerging democracy by reactionary and retrogressive forces.

“It is an attempt to overheat the polity, cause confusion, political upheavals, impasse and quagmire as was the case in the infamous annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that necessitated the hasty set up of an interim government by General Ibrahim Babangida which was headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan in August 1993.

“The court declared it illegal and the interim national government was overthrown by General Sani Abacha in November same year.

“Council notes the statement by the Department of State Service (DSS) that it has uncovered a plot by some persons to violently disrupt the nation’s peace and install an interim government.

“Council demands that the country’s intelligence service should name the plotters, arrest and prosecute them in accordance with the law of the land to serve as a deterrent to others who would resort to self-help to achieve their selfish political ambitions.

“Council has repeatedly urged all aggrieved political parties, their candidates and supporters to eschew violence in all its ramifications and seek redress in court for perceived infractions and irregularities in the conduct of the 2023 general election.

“Council further urged the Judiciary to dispense justice without fear or favour as the temple of justice and last hope of all aggrieved persons.

“All eyes are on the Judiciary to justify the confidence the people reposed in it by upholding the rule of law. That is the only way to assuage the anger in the land and maintain the sanctity of the ballot box.”

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in the Governorship and State Assembly in Abia State, Nnenna Nwannaya-Oti, for refusing to alter with the results.

He encouraged Nigerians to emulate the virtue of integrity and dedication exemplified by Nwannaya-Oti.

He said: “IPAC highly appreciates Professor Nnenna Nwannaya-Oti, the INEC’s Returning Officer in the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly elections held on 18th March 2023, in Abia State for her exemplary conduct and very impressive performance in the exercise.

“Council’s commendation is predicated upon her ability to rise above pressure and deliver on her statutory mandate without fear or favour, and hope that others can emulate this virtue of integrity, which is lacking among some public officers put in the position of trust.

“The Inter Party Advisory Council as an umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria is saddled with the mandate of deepening our democracy and will continue to stand against anti-democratic forces in whatever guise while appreciating and commending those adding values to our nascent democracy.

“There is no substitute for democracy. Together, we will build a better democratic nation.”