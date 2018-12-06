Government seems to be playing politics with bogus youth empowerment programmes, that are often structurally flawed, lacking sustainability and viability.

Adeze Ojukwu

A vibrant youthful population is generally viewed, as the pride and future of any nation, due to its enormous social and economic potentials. In Nigeria, the scenario is different, as many young citizens, mostly between 15 and 34 years, live on the precipice.

The challenges bedevilling these youths, who constitute over 50 percent of the population, are indisputably gruesome, requiring serious introspection and urgent redress. Daily reports of anti-social behaviours and nefarious activities associated with most of them, locally and drug internationally is a national embarrassment. They are often profiled, as prime suspects in numerous international drug-related crimes, internet scams and phony relationship murders particularly in United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Italy, India and Malaysia.

This skewed image often masks modest achievements of honest nationals in foreign lands, in education, sports, entertainment among others. Government, must find the nerve to invest more in sustainable social safety nets for youths and vulnerable citizens devoid of sharp practices and partisanship. This will enhance enormous opportunities and resources associated with this demographic segment. For several decades budgetary allocations to research, technology, education, health, agriculture and manufacturing, relevant to societal welfare and youth development have remained paltry and far below the standards of United Nations (UN).

This perfidy, indicates apathy to the demand for employment opportunities for the teeming number of graduates, by investing in manufacturing and agricultural sectors. Spiralling unemployment and inflationary rates, along with infrastructural decay, have continued to plunge many young people to early graves, with increasing cases of suicides, malnutrition and epidemics.

Evidently, this nation has had the misfortune of being led largely, by characters, bereft of integrity and ideas, imperative for effective participation in a technology-driven global economy. Even in this dispensation, Nigeria fared dismally, in all development parameters, chiefly evidenced by its current status, as the nation with the highest number of poor persons globally.