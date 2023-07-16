From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives, PIDAN, the umbrella body of the 56 indigenous ethnic Nationalities in Plateau State is saddened by the resurgence of the circle of the daily annihilation of their people by some suspected Fulani herdsmen and Marchants of deaths; and the destabilization of the relative peace on the Plateau of late.

They said enough is enough of the resumed dastardly and well coordinated acts, which started in Riyom, spreading to Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos, has now shifted it’s weapons of mass destruction to Mangu Local Government Area of the State and called on their people to rise up and defend themselves in the face of unabated attacks.

The body in a statement on Sunday signed by the Vice President, Sir Patrick Gamde (KSM) and the Secretary General Cmr. Nanle Gujor said the attacks on Riyom communities, Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos had many lives lost, property, farmlands and houses in some cases villages were razed down beyond recognition.

“Not satisfied with it’s wicked plans, these heavily armed and trained sponsored militia have turned their arsenals on Mangu Local Government Area.

“In their evil voyage, the assailants have invaded and in commodore manner attacked and ravaged about 52 villages in some 6 districts of the local government, where about 200 innocent people were killed, their homes, property and farmlands destroyed.”

PIDAN leaders noted that, “The districts mostly affected by the circle of annihilation by the haters of the state in Mangu LGA include Bwai with 70 people killed; Kombun, 5; Mangu, 70; Panyam Branch, 22; Pushit, 17 and Kerang, 8. In their continued evil drive, these groups of people invaded and killed about 12 people over the weekend at Sabon Gari area of the same Local Government Area. These are corpses that have been recovered and buried, while others may have rotten, since there is no access to some areas.”

They explained that they decided to go into these details to create an understanding of the ongoing massacre of their people and highlights the heinous acts meted on their innocent and defenceless brothers and sisters by the killers.

“As at date, the magnitude of the damage these attacks have caused to the people cannot be quantified. Apart from the psychological trauma the deaths and destruction they have caused, these once hardworking persons have been left without homes, farmlands and are turned into Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

“While PIDAN sympathizes and consoles with the Government and affected, we say enough is enough, and call on our people to rise up to the occasion of defending our God given land, and return it to the home Depot of PEACE and TOURISM slogan, by reporting appropriately any suspicious persons, moves or actions they notice.”

The Duo maintained that they’re aware of the antics of some unpatriotic elements, “whose stock is to create falsehood and deride constituted authorities. We are particularly irked by the actions and comments of the Secretary of Miyiti Allah Association of Mangu LGA, one Muhammed Salihu Musa, where he not only spread falsehood but the already tensed situation in Mangu.

“He also tried to drag the innocence of His Excellency, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang and the image of our well organized Security Outfit, Operation Rainbow, to the mud.

We call on the security agencies to arrest him to substantiate his claims.”

They appeal to both the State and Federal Governments to step up actions to salvage the current situation in Mangu, Riyom, Bassa, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi, as well as safeguard and secure the whole State.

“Both Governments should move beyond press statements to taking the bold steps of arresting and taking appropriate actions against all those found to be involved in these ungodly acts.”

The organization commended the GOC, 3 Armoured Division, for relocating his base to the troubled Mangu LGA, and urge him to go full blast after the perpetrators and their sponsors. “They should also trace their hideouts, bases and destroy same.”

While sympathize with the affected communities, PIDAN appealed to all citizens of the state to take the attacks as collective, and should therefore be of assistance and ready to defend whoever is affected. “Injury to one is injury to all of us.We should bury our respective divides and join forces to fight the common enemy.

“We should strengthen our community defense mechanisms and be on the alert. We should learn to question and report suspicious persons and movements; and should avoid harbouring unknown persons and of questionable characters/backgrounds.”

They equally appeal to the State Government to lias with the Federal Government to find ways to strengthen the State Security outfit Operation Rainbow beyond it’s present level, for more effective performance and or output.

PIDAN posited that the Plateau State Government should empower the traditional institution to “register and have the power to sent away people, they suspect have dubious motives” in their domain’s.

