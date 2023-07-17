From Jude Dangwam, Jos

Workers in Plateau State have resume back to their respective work places following the suspension of the two months strike action embarked upon by the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council(JNPSNC) Trade Union Side, Plateau State Council last week Friday.

A visit to the Joseph Gomwalk State Secretariat in Jos the State Capital appears to be busy with the first day of resumption as both the two Secretariat gate that were under lock and key are now open with motorists entering alongside other workers trekking.

Some of the workers were seen sitting under the trees, with the growing grasses in their environment stirring them in the faces.

The resumption is not the same with Local Government workers who’s 17 Council Secretariats were under sealed by the former Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba (rtd) following the suspension of former Local Government Chairmen by Governor Caleb Mutfwang on the recommendation of the State House of Assembly who are under investigation for financial misappropriation.

The former IGP through the State Commissioner of Police CP Bartholomew Onyeka in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo said the action is in accordance with the exercise of their constitutional responsibility as the Nigeria Police Force.

In Jos South Local Government Secretariat, workers who turned out were cautioned by the security agencies not to enter the Secretariat.

The Plateau State NLC Chairman Comrade Eugine Manji in an interview with Daily Sun Newspaper said the Union has done her part adding that the onus liaised with the State government to ensure the Council Areas are open.

“We were on strike before the closure of the Local Government Secretariats, the onus liaised with the State government, they have different agencies that will handle it. Labour can not decide on who takes over,” he stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo told Daily Sun Newspaper on Monday that “Everything remain the same, if there is any new development we will tell the public. Did you hear anybody fighting in any Local Government Secretariats, the people know that already. We have not received any directives yet.” he explained

ENDS………..