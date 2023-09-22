From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

In what appeared to be a setback for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Plateau state ahead of Friday’s judgment in the governorship election in the state, the National and State Assembly Tribunal sitting in Jos, has sacked three of its lawmakers.

Those sacked are House of Assembly members

They include Remvyat Nanbol representing Langtang central, Agbalak Adukuchill, representing Rukuba/Irigwe and Happiness Akawu, who is representing Pengana constituencies in the assembly.

The tribunal declared Daniel Ninbol Listic of the Labour party (LP) as winner of Langtang central, Bako Ankala of APC for Rukuba/Irigwe and Yakubu Sanda of Pengana constituencies also of APC who all came second in the election.

The judgment, given on the eve of the ruling on the March 18 governorship election in the state, has further raised apprehension on the likely outcome of the governorship tussle.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election,. Nentawe Yiltwatda, is challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Mutfwang the winner of the poll after polling 525,299 votes beating Yiltwatda, who polled 481,370 votes.

Justice Muhammad Tukur, who delivered judgment, said that the trio were not legally sponsored by the PDP.

The tribunal held that the inability of PDP to conduct legal congress to elect party executive made it structureless and so cannot sponsor candidates for any elective position.

Tukur further said that the petitioners had the locus standi to challenge the participation or inclusion of PDP in the election.

He ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Certificates of Return given to the sacked lawmakers and issue new ones to the eventual winners of the election.

The tribunal had earlier sacked four PDP National Assembly members, including Senator Napoleon Bali of PDP, who was elected to represent Plateau South Senatorial district.

In his place, the tribunal declared former Governor Simon Lalong and Minister of Labour and Employment of APC as duly elected senator