From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Plateau State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed no fewer than 19 names of commissioners nominees sent by the Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang to the House.

The Commissioners designated mostly youths were scrutinized by the Lawmakers asking questioning on what best they can offer for the progress of the new administration and Plateau State as a whole.

The screening and confirmation rituals took place on Tuesday at the Chamber of the State House of Assembly in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

An agriculturist and Commissioner nominee from Kanke Local Government Area of the State,

Honourable Bugama Samson Ishaku pledged to contribute his quota to the growth and development of the agricultural sector if given opportunity will make the sector shifted from peasant farming to agribusiness.

He said it is time for the State to harnessed it’s potentials in the area of weather and fertile soil that grows special economic crops by investing in the value chains which will create jobs, guaranteed food security and economic prosperity of farmers and the State in general.

The former Chairman of Langtang-North Local Government area of the state and Commissioner designate, Hon. Joshua Laven Ubandoma was also scrutinized by the Lawmakers and promised to give his best as demonstrated as Council Chairman in the State in whatever capacity he will be assigned by the Governor.

According to Laven, “My watch word is when giving responsibility, do it to the latter. From my experience, I am ready to play my role to add value to the desire of our amiable Governor Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang to succeed.”

The screened and confirmed Commissioners consist of Hon. Peter Gwom from Barkin Ladi LGA, Hon. Sule Musa Haruna from Bassa LGA, Hon. Adams Bulus Leshak from Bokkos LGA, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms from Jos East LGA.

Also screened and confirmed is a trained lawyer Hon. Peter Nyam Gai from Jos North LGA as well as Hon. Jatau Davou Gyang from Jos South LGA, Hon. Bugama Samson Ishaku from Kanke, Hon. Ephraim Usman from Kanam LGA. Hon. Joshua Laven Ubandoma from Langtang North and Associate Prof. Obed Gossele Nanjul from Langtang South LGA.

Others are Hon. Caroline Panglang from Mikang LGA, Hon. Grace Shwarta Dongkum from Pankshin LGA, as well as the Former Bursar of the Federal College of Education Pankshin, Hon. Chrysanthus Dawam from Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State were also screened and confirmed by the House respectively.

One term Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development Dr. Mrs Kachollom Pyam Gang from Riyom LGA was also screened and confirmed by the House, alongside Hon. Noel Na’anmiap Nkup from Shendam LGA of the State. Hon. Nyalum Muhammed Salihu from Wase LGA and Hon. Bashir Lawandi Datti from Jos North local Government Area of the State were both screened and confirmed.

The exercise had Hon. Dr. Cletus Shurkuk from Pankshin LGA, a trained doctor and Hon. Mrs. Jamila Tukur from Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau cap the screening and confirmation rituals at pass 4pm of Tuesday respectively.