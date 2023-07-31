From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Special Force code-named Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has handed over 130 recovered small arms, light weapons and ammunition to the National Centre For The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The Commander Operations SAFE HAVEN and General Officer Commanding(GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Abdusalami Abubakar, said the troops of OPSH have recorded tremendous success recently in stemming the tide of criminal activities on communities and individuals within its Joint Operation Area.

He stated this while handing over the items on Monday 31 July 2023, at Headquarters of the Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

The Commander noted that troops have maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic operations and moving into the hinterlands to protect isolated communities in the conduct of the ongoing operation.

The Commander said the relentless efforts have led to the “neutralisation of several bandits, arrest of suspects, recovery of weapons, the capture of gunrunners and prosecution of some of those culpable in fanning the embers of crisis in OPSH AOR.”

He explained that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches have been employed at community, local government and State government levels to ensure the mandate of OPSH is achieved.

Major General Abubakar revealed that “recent operational strides by troops of OPSH had led to the recovery of 130 small and light weapons from unauthorized persons.”

He commended troops for their resilience and huge success recorded in curtailing criminal activities and recovery of numerous illicit weapons while applauding spirited individuals who gave actionable information to troops, led to the huge success recorded, and called on the general public to support the ongoing operation “HAKORIN DAMISA IV.”

The Coordinator North Central Geopolitical zone, National Centre For The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Major General Hamza Bature (rtd), while recovering arms and weapons, applauded security agencies for their efforts towards having an illicit arm-free society.

The Media Information Officer Operation Safe Haven(OPSH) Captain Oya James told Newsmen that the Coordinator had assured citizens of the State that the Agency would continue to cooperate with Operation SAFE HAVEN towards ridding the society of illegal arms and weapons.