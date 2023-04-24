From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South Prof Dora Ladi Daduut on Monday distributed 30 tricycles to youths in Plateau South Senatorial District.

She noted that the tricycles are meant to assist in empowering the beneficiaries to jumpstart their entrepreneurial journey and enhance their financial independence.

Daduut said she has given empowerment and skills acquisition for youths in her constituency since she got elected into the National Assembly in 2020, saying the gesture has been a regular and continuous exercise to date.

Distributing the tricycles, Senator Daduut noted that the gesture was in fulfilment of her promise to empower Youths in the Senatorial district.

“This programme is aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering our youths in Plateau South Senatorial district to have access to economic well-being.”

She vowed to continue her various youth empowerment intervention programmes as a means of fighting poverty and restiveness in her constituency while in the Senate.

Sen Daduut, who recently distributed empowerment facilities worth millions of naira to youths and women of her Senatorial District, said: “Youths are very critical to nation-building, I have carried out several empowerment programmes for them since my assumption of office.

“We had recently given out laptop computers to hundreds of unemployed graduates recently trained in Information Communication Technology (ICT) in my Senatorial district.

“As Senator representing Plateau South, I have constructed schools, equipped several health centres and would soon be commissioning some of the projects we embarked upon.

” We have provided a lifeline to over 10,000 widows, Youths as well as indigent persons from the six local government areas of my constituency.”

She urged the beneficiaries to use the tricycles to improve the lives of their families and communities.

Most of the beneficiaries who spoke praised the senator for bringing succour to the people of Plateau South and called on other well-meaning indigenes of the Senatorial district to emulate Prof Daduut by contributing their quotas to the development of the senatorial district.