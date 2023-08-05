….. government to roll out palliative packages

From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed that the state has so far saved nothing less than N500 million naira from the just concluded Staff verification exercise of civil servants in the State.

He said his administration insisted on staff verification and will continue to audit the payroll, the pension payroll to ensure that Plateau state is paying the people that deserve to be paid.

Governor Mutfwang stated during the swearing-in and oath taking of the 19 new commissioners held at Langfield Leisure Park and Garden on Friday in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

“We want to use this occasion to thanked our workers who call off the strike and have returned to work. I got the final report of the verification we did, we insisted on staff verification and I am glad to report that the staff verification has made tremendous savings of nothing less than N500 million naira.

“We will continue until we audit the payroll, we will also audit the pension payroll because we want to be sure that Plateau is paying the people that deserve to be paid.”

The Governor recalled that upon resumption he inherited backlog of salaries, “we have been able to clear February and March, having received reports, I have given instruction that the salaries for April and May be paid as soon as possible.”

He pledged to continue to do his best, knowing fully well the difficult situation the country is in, “We are working out some packages of palliatives for our teaming population.

“One thing I can guarantee you is that when the palliatives come, you don’t need to rush at the store houses, because they will not be diverted.

“I am making a commitment to you that this palliatives will get to the people that deserve them. The poorest of the poor in the society will be taking care of first, we will be fair and just to all at all times.”

Governor Mutfwang stressed that with the relative peace so far achieved, citizens of the state must work together to defeat the antics of enemies of the State.

“I want to say that the time is now when every Plateau citizen must rise to the occasion and let us be our brothers keepers and defenders of the land.”

He charged the newly inaugurated Commissioners to give their best or be replaced. “To my newly inaugurated commissioners, let me charge you, that this is not an opportunity for you to pursue your own selfish goals and desires.

“Let me warned that while you have been selected from different Local Governments, you do not represent the local government you came from, you represent the people of Plateau State.

“I therefore charged you, that you must fight for your brothers and sisters. Plateau must be liberated from the shackles of poverty, Plateau must be liberated from the shackles of insecurity, Plateau must be made to rise to it’s glorious hight and become a place of envy in the commity of states in Nigeria.”

Mutfwang noted that his desire and dream is to pursue such goals to it’s logical conclusion. “I want to welcome you on board in this journey of making life better for our people.

“We will be holding you people accountable, with due respect to our Traditional Rulers, this is not a traditional title.

“We will be holding you according to performance, and we will be checking your performance as we go on, and once your performance is not satisfactorily, I’m sure people will also cry and say give another person a chance.” he strongly warned

