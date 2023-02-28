From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Plateau Peace Building Agency, Mr. Joseph Lengmang has appealed to Plateau citizen to sustained the peace currently enjoy in the state after the declaration of the results for Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Lengmang disclosed this during the monthly press parley organized by the agency to deepen peace and promote unity in the state.

Represented by the Director of Administration, Mr. Gayi Timothy Gayi said the agency has made frantic effort in collaboration with critical stakeholders in responding swiftly to early warning signs across the 17 Local Government Areas.

“We are encouraging Plateau citizens to all put our hands together to work for the progress of the state to ensure that at this turbulent period of elections, we should educate our people to see the need of embracing each and promote peaceful co-existence.

“We should pursue none violence means on addressing all issues that has to do with the election and to sustain the peace that we are currently enjoying in the state.” He stated.

He explained that the agency in collaboration with some communities in the state have come up with an initiative call pocket guide to provide the template in resolving issues of violence among communities in the state.

“The pocket guide, which is a document that both farmers and headers are supposed to use to guide them in their interactions in resolving conflicts between farmers and herders. This guide is just one of the policy document that provide communities an insight into how they can resolve issues of contention confronting them in none violence approach.”

He explained that the project which is been sponsored by GIZ across the three senatorial districts, which includes Bassa and Riyom in Plateau North; Bokkos and Mangu in Plateau Central and Shendam and Wase Local Government Areas in Plateau South.

He noted that the pilot project is in three local government areas of Riyom, Bokkos and Shendam Local Government Areas.

Lengmang said the agency is making effort to train over 500, 000 youths who were born during the period of violence in the state between 2001 and 2015 to deescalate issues of violence among them.