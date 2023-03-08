From Gyang Bere, Jos

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor Barr Caleb Mutfwang has urged the people of Plateau to shun the APC and vote for the PDP in the March 11 elections.

The candidate noted that PDP would be featured prominently on the ballot and said those who are spreading lies that the party would not be on the ballot due to litigations are mischief makers who are suffering from defeat.

Mutfwang disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Jos and described the PDP as the most acceptable and preferred party for Plateau people based on the outcome of the National Assembly election.

“In a season like this, Godless politicians and their agents will deploy lies, mudslinging, character assassination, misrepresentation, mischief and other immoral strategies as tools for propaganda. We have chosen to be different and are determined to earn your trust by speaking the truth at all times.

“March 11, 2023, is our date with destiny and history. We urge all Plateau voters to prepare earnestly to cast their votes without fear or hesitation. This is our opportunity to say no to retrogression and return Plateau to the path of peace and prosperity.

“We must resist any attempt to maintain the status quo. We are aware of plans by the rejected APC administration in the state to bounce back from the shameful defeat it suffered on February 25 through rigging, intimidation and other primitive, criminal methods deployed by their candidates in Kanam and Wase. We must rise up as a people and resist them using every lawful means at our disposal. Even guns can be defeated by a united and determined people.”

Mutfwang encouraged Plateau people to come out to vote and wait patiently until their votes are counted, announced and uploaded on the BVAS machine and urged them to be on the watch for agents of violence who have been sent to foment trouble in order to disrupt and cancelled polling results.

“While they will attempt to rig the election, we must win in accordance with due process of law. I strongly urge you not to sell your vote for money. The future security and glory of Plateau depend on your vote! Take responsibility for your brothers and sisters less they be thrown into further humiliation and poverty”.

He explained that those who voted on the Plateau spoke loudly that PDP is the party of choice in Plateau by electing 5 out of 8 members of the House Representatives and 2 out of 3 Senators which clearly established that the local advantage of the PDP in the state is highly commendable.

“We must focus on this glimmer of hope rather than allow the spirit of gloom which has descended over our state to prevail. Let me at this juncture congratulate those members of the Plateau Party, the PDP for winning the mandate of the people to represent them at the National Assembly.

“Our opponents know they cannot come near victory unless they take us out of the ballot. Since they have no project to commission, they have commissioned their paid agents to spread falsehood. One of the lies deployed by our jittery and fading opponents is the fabricated existence of a Court judgment that they claim will deny the PDP ultimate victory after you have voted for us.

“Let me assure our good people that this alleged victory-snatching judgment only exists in the figment of their imaginations. We understand that even some senior lawyers have joined the shameful and disgraceful train of telling lies in order to spoil what they could not be part of. They were among us but left us and are out to destroy us because of their disappointment and bitterness. By God, they will not succeed in their mischief.

“Let me state for the avoidance of doubt that all the cases regarding the legitimacy of the PDP EXCO for Plateau State have no bearing whatsoever on the primaries that produced PDP candidates! It will interest you to know that our opponents including Governor Simon Lalong have searched and dreamt of a pathway of stopping the PDP from the unstoppable God-given victory coming out of the collective will and determination of Plateau on March 11, 2023, without success.”

He added: “Another lie fabricated out of their factory is the allegation that I as Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council allegedly failed to pay salaries of workers for 10 months! Our dear failed Governor even claimed to have documents to prove this allegation! I repeat my challenge to him to release the documents or be prepared to meet me in court.

“I am glad that the key leaders of both NUT and NULGE who led their unions while I was in office before the Governor illegally removed my colleagues and I from office have come to debunk this unfounded propaganda. It is clear that our opponents have smelt our victory. They are seeing the handwriting on the wall that they are rejected and we have been accepted by the good people of Plateau State,” Mutfwang stated.