…urges INEC to announce Gotom Plateau Central Senator

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Hassan has called on the Nigeria Police to arrest the Chairman of Jos North Local Government Area, Hon. Shehu Bala and 42 INEC Adhoc staff who allegedly collaborated with the APC to manipulate the 18 March Governorship election result in 14 polling units of Naraguta B ward in Jos North Local Government Area.

Hassan made the called during a press briefing on Monday at the State Party Secreteriat in Jos and said those who absconded with the BVAS from the 14 polling units and their collaborators should be punished to serve as deterrent to others.

He accused Shehu Bala Usman, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam in the House of Representatives and member elect for Jos North-North House of Assembly, Hon Aliu Adamu, all of the All Progressives Congress for trying to manipulate the election results at Naraguta B in favour of the APC.

“It is common knowledge that some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, absconded with electoral materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive; and deliberately refused to turn in the results of over 35 polling units for over 48 hours after the close of poll.

“We need to draw the attention of the public to the fact that these acts of criminal conspiracy, and sheer electoral brigandage and banditry were premeditated, hatched, calculated and executed with the collusion, connivance and funding of the Chairman of Jos North LGA, Hon Shehu Bala Usman, Hon Babayo Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Constituency and member elect of Jos North-North House of Assembly, Hon Aliu Adamu, all of the All Progressives Congress.

“The entire state woke up on Sunday 19th March, 2023, to the disconcerting news of the disappearance of 35 polling unit officials and results from Naraguta B Ward of Jos North LGA. The results from these Polling Units were not uploaded to the INEC result viewing portal, IREV, and the electoral officials for these polling units had absconded as all their phone numbers were reportedly switched off.”

Hassan commended the police for prompt arrest of the Registration Area Technical Officer (RATECH) for the Naraguta B, one Mr. Umar Mohammad who showed up almost 48 hours after the declaration with 14 BVAS Machines, with a fairy like tale of his involvement.

“We call on the Nigeria Police to go after all the 3 Adhoc staff of INEC at the 14 polling units and the 14 Police officers attached to these polling units. It is clear that there was an active conspiracy amongst all those involved as all the 42 Adhoc staff in the 14 polling units switched off their phones as well as the 14 police men attached to these polling units.

“For a proper investigation and prosecution of these electoral offences, all 56 conspirators and collaborators should be arrested and given the opportunity to explain their various roles in the botched attempt to skew and rewrite election results against the popular will and wishes of the people of Plateau State.”

Hassan said the outcome of the last election shows that Plateau is a PDP state having won two Senatorial Seats, five out of the eight House of Representatives seats and expressed hope that the party will win Plateau Central Senatorial District.

“We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately correct the results of Plateau Central Senatorial Zone Candidate with reference to Kanam LGA for over voting and corrections of the Senatorial results in Mangu LGA as a result of computation of errors detected and to immediately declare Chief Amb. Golkuna Yohanna Gotom as the winner of the Senatorial Election held on the 25th February, 2023.

“We want to assure all PDP supporters, and indeed all Plateau citizens that the mandate given to the governor elect, Barr Caleb Mutfwang is God-ordained and it is a strong and manifest reflection of the wishes of the electorates across the state.

“No amount of human and evil machinations and schemes can undo what God has begun in our dear state. We call on all to be calm, peaceful and prayerful as we await the good plans and projects that await Plateau in the months and years ahead.” He stated.