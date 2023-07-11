Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has promised to deploy necessary modalities to end the ongoing killings and destruction of farmlands and other properties in Plateau.

The commander, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Rukuba, said this in a meeting with stakeholders in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Capt. James Oya, the Spokesperson of the Operation disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

The commander, who relocated to Mangu barely 24-hours after he assumed command of the OPSH, said the decision followed Sunday’s attack on Sabo Gari community of the area, where 12 persons were killed and six houses razed.

Abubakar expressed worry over the lingering attacks and counter attacks in the locality, and called on the people to eschew violence and embrace peace.

”Both the President and the Governor are worried with the spate of insecurity in Mangu and surrounding areas.

”Security agencies are concerned too, this is why I relocated the headquarters of OPSH to Mangu and I have been here since I assumed responsibility as commander.

”I called for this meeting to appeal to all of you to embrace peace so that development can thrive in Mangu and Plateau in general.

”I want to assure you that on our part as security agencies, we will be professional, fair, decisive and firm. And soon, these killings will end,” he said.

The commander, who promised to visit all affected villages and sensitise the people on the need for peaceful coexistence, advised the stakeholders to also preach peace at all times.

He assured the people of government’s readiness to compensate all those directly affected by the attacks, in order to ease their sufferings.

Earlier, the Transition Chairman of Mangu LGA, Mr Markus Artu, thanked the commander for initiating the meeting and relocating to the area since Sunday.

He called on residents to support government and security agencies to ensure the return of lasting peace to the locality and Plateau in general.(NAN)