From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State Jonah David Jang has described as divine the mandate Plateau people gave Plateau State Governor-Elect Caleb Mutfwang in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He noted that God who facilitated the mandate will safeguard it even at the election petitions tribunal, where some individuals are peddling out unfounded rumour that the mandate would be scuttle at the tribunal.

Jang made the proclamation when delegation of respected elders from Ampang West District of Mangu Local Government Area, where the Governor-elect hails from, paid him a courtesy visit at his Du residence in Jos South Local Government Area.

Jang who was amazed by the visit, thanked the delegation for coming, and stated that God made Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (BCM), Governor, not him, or anyone else, hence no one should share in the glory of God.

He used the occasion to urge people to disregard insinuations that their mandate would be seized in court, stressing that God will safeguard it.

“Some people have been saying that, our mandate would be seized in the court, but I said God knows there is a tribunal, yet he gave us the governorship. He who gives has given us. By His power he has given us, and He will surely safeguard our mandate in the tribunal”.

Jang, who was Senator for Plateau North, called on the public to ignore rumor-mongers attempting to damage his reputation recently, saying that he has never asked the Governor-elect to appoint anyone in whatever capacity, neither any member of his family interfering in any way.

Leader of the delegation, Baba Elisha Dapul, stated that the elders embarked on the visit to thank the former Governor and show their appreciation, for standing by their son, and supporting him to victory in the recently concluded gubernatorial elections.