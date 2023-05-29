Declares state of emergency on environment

From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, was filled to the brim as supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and well-wishers showed up for the swearing-in of the 6 democratically Elected Governor of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, and his Deputy, Hon Mrs Josephine Piyo, in the State and promised to hit the ground running.

Mutfwang declared a state of emergency on environmental sanitation and reiterated his commitment towards reviewing the Jos Master Plan to sanitise the state capital of its ugly environment littered with dirt, unabated street trading and the rampant creation of a motor park within Jos-Bukuru Metropolis over the years.

“To demonstrate our seriousness in this regard, I hereby declare a state of emergency on environmental sanitation in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas. All agencies of government must take immediate steps to clear the stinking and ugly heaps of waste littered across the state.”

He said every home must be prepared to take responsibility for their waste in the spirit of the new Plateau. “Homes and offices must take responsibility for their refuse disposal in line with extant government guidelines. Henceforth we shall ensure that every polluter pays for his pollution.

“We shall ensure that the indiscriminate trading on roads thereby obstructing traffic as well as posing security concerns is arrested. We shall take steps to curtail the upsurge of illegal motor parks and the indiscriminate parking of trucks along major corridors. We call on the private to take advantage of this opportunity to partner with the government for the restoration of the beauty of the city centre.”

He explained that he is mindful of the enormity of the task before him which is not going to be an easy ride but is prepared to confront every challenges that is before him. “The state is presently under a huge debt burden of over 200 billion naira.

“The healthcare sector is in need of urgent attention, our school system requires a comprehensive overhaul, our infrastructure is decayed and inadequate, and practically, every sector requires urgent redress.

“I must mention that there are no quick-fix solutions to these challenges, but one thing is certain, we are prepared to take the challenges head-on and we will hit the ground running immediately,” he stated.