From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has expressed worry over the escalation of killings on the Plateau.

The fresh attack is coming a few weeks after Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) launched a special Operation codenamed, Operation Hakorin Damisa, to crush the killings in Mangu and surrounding local government areas.

Mutfwang, in a statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs, Bere Gyang, said he’s deeply saddened by the bloody attack that claimed several lives in the Heipang community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

He also strongly condemned the recent attacks in some villages in Mangu Local Government Area where more lives were lost.

Mutfwang appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi.

He described the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the state as unfortunate and called for greater collaboration between community leaders and security agencies to prevent further attacks.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the importance of peace and unity among all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, for the development and growth of the state.

He expressed his sympathy for the affected communities and families of the deceased, assuring them of the government’s commitment to addressing the issues.

Meanwhile, the Plateau state police command has confirmed the killing of more than 20 persons in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, the police said, “On 10/08/2023, at around 0500hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received information from one Rwang Danjuma ‘M’, of Heipang District, that between 0200hrs to 0230hrs, unknown gunmen stormed Tagwam Lawuru Village where they cowardly shot and killed 17 people, after the attack on Tagwam Lawuru village, the hoodlums also proceeded to Layowok Village where they killed 3 persons.

As a result of the attacks, several other people sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“On Receipt of the information, the DPO Barkin Ladi led a combined team of policemen and personnel from other security agencies including members of security help groups in the state to reinforce and restore normalcy in the affected communities. The injured victims have been responding to treatment at the different hospitals where they were immediately rushed to.

“The Command is however, pleased to inform you that, the DPO Barkin-Ladi and team while on Patrol, rescued one Gideon Nweke ‘m’ Aged 63years of Liberty Boulevards British America Jos, who was kidnapped along Riyom-Jos Road on 08/08/2023 at about 2100hours in a Plateau Riders Sharon vehicle while on their way from Abuja. The victim was taken to Allah Nakowa Hospital Barkin Ladi for treatment of injuries inflicted on him as a result of the beating.

“On this note, the Commissioner of police and the entire officers and staff of the Nigerian Police Force on the Plateau extend our heartfelt condolences to the communities and families of the victims. We also wish to assure you that we have already put modalities in place to ensure the arrest and onward prosecution of the perpetrators of these inhuman acts.

“The Command is using this opportunity to send a stern warning to all criminals and hoodlums, that we shall not tolerate any form of criminal activity within the state and if you are caught engaged in any criminal activities you will be severely dealt with according to the law.”