From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has felicitated with the Muslim Faithful in Plateau State and across Nigeria as they celebrate Eid el-Maulud.

In a statement, signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Mutfwang encouraged the Muslim Ummah to seize this occasion to offer prayers for the unity, peace, and progress of Plateau State.

The Governor specifically urged them to pray earnestly for an end to the security challenges currently facing both the state and the nation as a whole.

Governor Mutfwang called on the Muslim community to follow the teachings and values of Prophet Muhammed, emphasizing love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

He enjoined them to emulate the timeless lessons from the Holy Prophet’s life, which include perseverance, devotion, sacrifice, tolerance, charity, selflessness, and humility in their daily lives for the benefit of society.

Governor Mutfwang added that, beyond prayer, the period of the Eid-el-Maulud should be a time of reflection on matters that strengthen the bonds of unity within Plateau State and the entire nation.

He emphasized the significance of revisiting the history of the Holy Prophet’s life during this celebration and pleaded for harmonious coexistence with one another, regardless of differences, as exemplified by the Prophet.

The Governor also appealed to the Muslim Ummah to use this holy season not only to pray for lasting peace on the Plateau but also for sustainable development that his administration has initiated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to delivering more democratic dividends to the people and called for the support of the Muslim faithful to the government in making Plateau State a model for all.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his dedication to an all-inclusive government, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their tribe or religious affiliations, actively participate in the development of the Plateau project.