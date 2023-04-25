Plateau State Governor-elect Caleb Mutfwang has appointed Mr Moses Nwan as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Gyang Bere, Correspondent of Daily Sun Newspapers as Special Assistant on Media.

Mutfwang in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, Yiljap Abraham said the appointments are with immediate effect.

He noted that Moses Nwan is a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State Government, a Community leader and a former local government administrator who have served the state and nation in several capacities.

Mutfwang said Gyang Bere is the Correspondent of The Sun Newspapers in charge of Plateau State and the current Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Chapter.

