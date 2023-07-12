From Jude Dangwam, Jos

Plateau Southern Senatorial District Women’s group on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider a woman from Plateau State as minister in his cabinet.

The group in a statement signed by Juliana Nanjul their spokesperson and made available to reporters in Jos reads that Senator Daduut is a technocrat a, professionalism per excellence, as the first female senator from Plateau, she is an epitome of hope to the youthful generation.

“We are appealing to our President to appoint Prof Nora Ladi Daduut as minister from the state because of her exceptional and outstanding qualities as a lecturer and her laudable performance while in the Senate.

She said “We firmly believe that Senator Professor Nora Ladi Daduut’s exceptional qualifications, vast experience as a Lecturer and a Senator will prove to be of immeasurable value to the Tinubu led administration.

“We make bold to say that Senator Daduut possesses a fine pedigree and is one of the best technocrats in Plateau state in whatever capacity one may think of.

“She is a silent achiever and has devoted huge resources to sensitisation and mobilization of the electorates towards the electoral success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

They described the former Senator as well “loved and respected by Traditional Rulers, the Political Class regardless of party and opinion leaders across the political persuasion on account of her selfless service to the community and for her philanthropic gestures for the aged and the downtrodden.”

The statement also added that ” Daduut as senator in the 9th Assembly empowered over ten thousand members of constituents who are now economically self reliant and would continue to do more before she leaves office in June 2023.

“Within her short period of time in office as a Senator, she did well in terms of legislation and the provision of democratic dividends.

“Her most significant achievements is the fact that she moved several motions in the areas of transportation, education and agriculture.

In the area of empowerment, Senator Daduut provided skill acquisition programs to youths and women, she also provided farming inputs, training programs for youth and women, cash grants for small businesses for women and youths, as well as training of unemployed graduates.

She also constructed physical infrastructures across the six local government areas of her senatorial district etc; about 100 solar streets lights to several boreholes, classroom blocks, motorised boreholes and several other intervention carried out to her constituent.