…. Secretariats remain seal till further notice- CP

From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has called on the peace loving citizens of Plateau State to remain calm over the actions of the sacked Local Government Chairmen against the resumption of the lawful changes in the Local Government system in the state.

He charged citizens to remain calm and resist any form of provocation, as government is taking lawful steps to return the Local Government system to a sound footing for massive development at the grassroots.

Governor Mutfwang in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere on Thursday and made available to Newsmen in Jos the State Capital.

He urged citizens in the state not to indulge in any unlawful activity that will undermine peace and security in the state.

The Governor reassured Plateau citizens that security of lives and property remains topmost priority of his administration as it is the foundation that gives birth to all forms of growth and development.

He noted that the task of building a united and secure Plateau is a collective one and government is making frantic efforts to address the current happenings at the local government level.

However, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police CP Bartholomew Onyeka addressing Journalists Thursday morning said the 17 Secretariats of the Council areas will remain close till further notice as men of the Command have since been deployed to the 17 Local Government Secretariats in the State to ensure that no body gain entrance into the Secretariats until understanding is reached.

“My office have been receiving reports of breaking of Local Governments Secretariats and we felt this is the right time for us to step in with this step to avoid further escalation of the happenings and to further ensure peaceful coexistence irrespective of party divide in the State.

“The Inspector General of Police directed that all the 17 Council Secretariats be seal off for now. And this action of the Police is not targeted at any anybody, group of persons or party. The essence of this is to avoid breakdown of law and order in Plateau State more so now that we have various degrees of security challenges in the state.”

He reiterated that all criminal and criminal elements should stay clear of the Local Government Secretariats “because anybody that will do anything inimical to the corporate existence of the state will not be spared.

“My men have been at various Local Government Secretariats as early as 4am today (Thursday), they were all on ground all over Plateau State. I believe by the time they(Chairmen) goes there and see the presence of Police on ground, no body will tell them to go and rest. The Secretariats remain close from now till further notice.

“This time around as I am speaking to you, we have a lot of security challenges on our palm to contain with. We have our men posted all over, if you go to Riyom you will see them, if you go to Bassa you see them, if you go to Fish Farm in Panyam and Pushit you see them, Mangu you see them, Langtang-North and South everywhere you see them.

“And that is what we are saying that these people(politicians) should allowed us to concentrate and protect the lives and properties of the people of Plateau State, because when all these things are happening here and there we won’t know which one to face,” he expressed worries.