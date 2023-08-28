From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Plateau State has commenced an indefinite industrial action over the total unsealing of the secretariats of the 17 local government areas by the police and the directive that the democratically elected local council chairmen should resume work on Monday.

The Police commissioner in Plateau state, Okoro Julius Alawari, had in a statement signed by the police spokesman, Alfred Alabo, directed that the elected chairmen, who were suspended by the State House of Assembly, be allowed to resume duties on Monday

The statement said that the democratically elected chairmen should resume office pending the resolution of the court case they instituted against the state government.

But NULGE, in a statement signed by the State Secretary, Sa’ad Abdulmumini faulted the police for issuing the directive instead of allowing the status quo that both the democratically elected chairmen and the transition from chairmen should stay off pending the resolution of the crisis.

The statement addressed to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, reads, “I have been directed to bring to your notice the commencement of an indefinite strike action effective 12 am on 28th August, 2023 by the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in respect of the uncertainties created by the press release issued by the police (PRO) o’s the state command directing for the total unsealing of the 17 LGA secretariats and offices of the local government chairmen in Plateau state allowing democratically elected chairmen and the councillors to have access to their offices and resume work on Monday, 28 August, 2023 as against the earlier directive, which prevented both parties ie the elected chairmen and councillors’and appointed transition implementation committee chairmen from gaining access.

“This resolve has become necessary in order to safeguard and protect our members from the uncertainties this directive might generate.”

Governor Caleb Mutfwang had, on the resolution of the House suspended the the chairmen, who were elected in August 2021, during the administration of former Governor Simon Lalong.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was then excluded by a court from participating in the election because it was said to be lacking state structure as a result of the crisis rocking the party at that time.

In their place, he appointed transition implementation committee chairmen, a move vehemently opposed to by the democratically elected chairmen.

Attempts by the TIC to resume duties were almost led to a conflagration, leading the police to seal off the secretariats.