From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The newly Sworn-in Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has gave strong warning to those criminal elements who are ben on attacking innocent communities that enough is enough as his administration will not tolerated that any longer.

He said the genocidal attacks of the last couple of years suffered by many communities across the whole state have justifiably left deep wounds and trauma on several widows, orphans, relations and friends adding that the decades of blood shed has affected the pace at which retarded the pace of development in the State.

Mutfwang stated this yesterday while delivering his speech after swearing-in at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium where he disclosed that over 100 innocent souls were brutally murdered in their sleep by the most recent premeditated attacks by enemies of the State.

In his words, “Our plans are audacious and our programmes will be transformative but the smooth execution of these plans and programmes is predicated on peace. This is because development can only exist where peaceful coexistence thrives. It is an undeniable fact that much blood has been shed on the Plateau for close to two decades now which has affected the pace at which it has retarded the pace of our development.

“I commiserate with the families who have lost their loved ones over these years and especially the families in Riyom, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and more recently Mangu where we lost over 100 innocent souls who were brutally murdered in their sleep by the most recent premeditated attacks.”

The Governor maintained that, “The genocidal attacks of the last couple of years suffered by many of our communities across the whole state have justifiably left deep wounds and trauma on several widows, orphans, relations and friends. This has in turn bred hate, mutual suspicion misplaced anger on innocent passersby and so-called reprisal attacks.

“Unfortunately, this has opened the door for those who dislike our unity and prosperity to label us as hateful and unaccommodating when indeed our people are the victims. The time has come and the Time is Now, when we MUST say enough is enough.”

He assured citizens of the State of hos resolved to break the vicious circle of hate to brand the State negatively. “We must break this vicious circle of hate and attacks and refuse to allow people to brand us negatively. That is not who we are. I make bold to say that no other community of peoples is as accommodating and welcoming like the people of Plateau.

“All we ask for is that those who live within the borders of Plateau must agree to live with us in peace and with utmost respect for our values and traditions. Like we sang during the campaigns,

I don’t care what tribe you belong to,

But as far as on Plateau you live,

If indeed you are in love with the Plateau,

You’re my brother/sister,” he stated.