From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has deployed Mobile Police Force (MPF) personnel across troubled Local Government Areas in the State inline with the State government’s desire to have Mobile Police men deployed to various flashpoint LGAs of the State

The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyenka said the decision became necessary in response to several killings in the State, as he also seeks to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace on the Plateau.

Onyeka yesterday during the deployment at the Police Headquarters ordered all the personnel deployed to be very vigilant while carrying out their constitutional duties and warned that any officer found engaging in any illegal act will be severely punished in accordance with the disciplinary procedure in the Police Act and Regulations.

The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State (SGS), Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau, who was present at the Command Headquarters to ensure the successful exercise maintained that “the deployment of these units is part of Government’s efforts to enhance security and maintain law and order in the State.”

The Director, Cabinet and Special Services, office of the SGS Mr Nanman Jonah Kparbong, who was also present highlighted Government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of it’s citizens, and the provision of necessary resources to support law enforcement agencies in the execution of their duties.

The CP Plateau State Command welcomes the support of the State Government and the community in its efforts to fight crime and criminality and restore peace in the State.

He therefore calls on the good people of Plateau State to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activity in and around them as the Police is committed to upholding the law, and ensuring the safety of all the inhabitants of the State, always remember, security is everybody’s business.

Recalled that a group under the umbrella of

“Global Society for Middle-Belt Heritage” has called for the replacement of Personnels of the Special Task Force Code squadrons accusing them of engaging in only businesses and causing all kind of social damages to their women and girls across communities on the Plateau over the years.

The President of the Global Society for Middle-Belt Heritage, Comrade Jerry Tongle Datim alongside his Secretary Mr. Ringsum Joshua John at a World Press Conference last week reiterated thus; “We demand the immediate withdrawal of military from all checkpoints and replace them with Mobile Police (Mopol) and this means the immediate removal of the GOC/STF Commander.”