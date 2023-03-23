From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Indigenous Muslims in Plateau State have expressed support to the incoming administration of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor-Elect of Plateau State.

The Deputy Chairman of the Group, Abubakar Pamzat disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Jos and said the indigenous Muslims in the state are determined to give unreserved support to the Governor-Elect and ensure he succeed.

“We the Indigenous Muslim Community of Plateau State wish to specially congratulate the Governor elect; His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and Ngo Josephine Piyo as the elected team to lead our dear state to glory.

” We prayed and sought for God’s intervention and today, our cry for hope has given birth to the actualization of our dream. The victory at the polls was resounding from Southern, Central and Northern Plateau.”

The group also rejoiced with members of National and State House of Assembly on their emergence during the polls and consoled those who lost, particularly one of their members who contested in Jos North.

He appealed to the incoming administration to carry everybody along in discharging his constitutional mandate.

“On security, We have observed the attempt by some miscreants on social media to foment trouble on the basis of religion in the State. We advise the incoming Government to fish out such elements and allow the cause of the Law to take effect.

“We want to boldly state that we the Indigenous Muslims will not submit to the architects of conflict. Religion should not divide people but should be a factor for unity, peace and development.

“At this junction, we caution our Children not to allow anybody use them for his or her personal gains, at the detriment of their future, as we anticipate a brighter future for Plateau State under the incoming administration.

“As you settle to work, please, operate an open door policy not just on people but also on ideas, faiths and from parties. We assure you of our total support and loyalty in your effort to recover and rebuild a new Plateau.”