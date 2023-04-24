From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has urged security agencies in the state to halt the resurgence of bandit activities that culminated in the killing of innocent citizens.

He expressed grief over the unfortunate killing of innocent citizens in Wereng, Rawuru and Heipang in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas.

He commiserated with the grieving communities and ordered security agencies to go after the attackers.

Gyang in a statement signed by his Senior Legislative Aid, Hon Daniel Dem, said, “Senator ID Gyang has noted with a heart full of grief, the resurgence of attacks by bandits on peace loving communities and law-abiding citizens of Plateau State with particular reference to Wereng in Riyom LG, Rawuru and Heipang in B/Ladi LG and Murish in Mangu Local Government Area.

“Senator Gyang commiserates with the grieving families and communities over the lives claimed by the brutal bandit killings.

“He appeals to peace loving citizens to remain committed to the peace process in the state and urges security agencies to do the needful to stop this renewed wave of terror and ensure that all threats to peace are decisively dealt with,” he stated.