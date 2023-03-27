…vow to approach election tribunal

From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has described as a temporary setback the outcome of the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

He vowed to approach the election tribunal with a view to reclaim his mandate which was given to him by Plateau people.

Yilwatda in a press statement signed by the spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi said he would not allowed the collective aspirations and interest of Plateau people to be subverted.

He noted that he would be the last person to allow the people of Plateau State to be short changed, in any way by alleged enemies of the state.

According to him, the conspiracy theory perpetrated against him by two former Governors and one from outside the state, would certainly crash like a pack cards very soon adding that he is ready to go the whole hog legally, in protecting and promoting the collective will and interest of the state.

Yilwatda stated that having gone into partnership and agreement with the people to chart a new course for the state, it is unacceptable to allow the so -called result of the governorship election to stand.

He stated that it is gladenning that some facts are beginning to emerge on how the people’s decision and choice was frustrated by an organised riggers from within and outside the state.

Nentawe cited the case of total vote discrepancies recorded in Mangu and Jos-South local government areas as well as the recovered BVAS machines which were hitherto declared missing in Jos -North local government area.

The APC governorship Candidate described the so-called result of the governorship election as a temporary set-back, daying it has not in anyway dampened him but further strengthened and emboldened his mission and vision for the state.

Nentawe charged his teeming supporters to remain steadfast, resilient and unshaken as sooner or later they would reclaim their mandate.