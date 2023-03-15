From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Patrick Dakum, has said that his chances of winning in the March 18 election are very bright.

To this end, Dakum called on the people of the state to come out en mass and vote for the Labour Party as they did during the presidential election in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Media aide, Collins Igbokwe, it explained that with the endorsement of LP governorship candidates across the country by the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the party will win many states at Saturday’s election.

However, the governorship hopeful cautioned individuals who are making the election looked like war to desist from it.

“But unfortunately the independent national electoral Commission (INEC) will not count on hope but on the votes in the ballot. So we are looking out for the people to take a decision on our behalf.

“Peter Obi said in Arise television interview that Labour Party has credible and capable candidates with good public character in Plateau State, Enugu State and other states to win the governorship election, so for me, it is a good endorsement by a man that is loved by Nigerians and I believe that he has made a good assessment of his people going to the poll on Saturday. And I sincerely hope and believe that his prediction will come to pass by the special grace of God.

“The Labour Party is very hopeful and we are working very hard. We are not taking anything for granted and going out for all those that voted for Peter Obi during the Presidential election and hoping that they will do the same thing for us for the governorship election on Saturday.

“For me, my message to the good people of Plateau State is they should come out en mass and troop to the polling units and vote for the Labour Party as they did during the Presidential election because that will bring a new Nigeria and a new Plateau State.

“But as for me anybody that has occupied a leadership position I don’t like castigating that person publicly. And if I have any issue with that person I will go and meet that person personally and talk to him,” the statement said.