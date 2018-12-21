Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu; former governors of Plateau, Jonah David Jang and Fidelis Tapgun have vowed to send Governor Simon Lalong out of Plateau State Government House in 2019.

Mantu, who spoke on Friday during the inauguration of Plateau State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held at the Langsfield, Little Rayfield Jos, said Lalong had betrayed the trust of Plateau people.

“We must work collectively to send Governor Simon Lalong out of Plateau State Government House in 2019 because he is not a true representation of Plateau people.

“We must resist people who are coming in the name of third force; they want to cause confusion and break the PDP; we should resist the antics of such people so that we will not repeat the mistake we made in 2015.”

READ ALSO FG commissions 151 housing units for workers in Kuje

The governorship candidate of the PDP and senator representing Plateau South, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd), said he was working assiduously to actualise the yearning and aspiration of Plateau people who were groaning under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong.

Useni noted that his desire to contest for the governorship election was to restore Plateau to its enviable status of a secure, peaceful, virile and harmonious state.

“The task before us is to actualise the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Plateau who are groaning under the yoke of bad leadership.

“They cannot wait any longer to get rid of a leadership that has turned against them. The people are eager to get rid of a leadership that has betrayed their trust. I can see that our people have never been so united and unanimous in their resolve to usher in good governance and restore Plateau to it past glory.”

Useni urged the members of the campaign team to give hope to Plateau people and “work fast, work hard and reach out to every nook and corner to get people to vote for PDP during the 2019 general election.

He challenged the campaign council to be diligent, hardworking and focused on the enormous and challenging task.