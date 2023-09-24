From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has called for calm over the verdict of the Plateau State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal, affirming the election of the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), in a statement, described the judgement as “a minor set back” for the ruling party in the state.

He expressed appreciation the all supporters of the APC candidate, in the March 18 Plateau State gubernatorial poll, Nentawe Yilwada, “for keeping faith with the Generation Next political movement, even in the face of intimidation and unwarranted name-calling by our political opponents including their leader.”

The lawmaker explained that the judgement ” was a continuation of the electoral process, which shall climax at the Supreme Court. We believe in the judiciary to right whatever wrong we are convinced were perpetrated in the election that deprived us of victory.

“The verdict of the tribunal is one of the three stages available for us to seek redress. It was a minor setback that neither dwindled nor extinguished my trust in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.”

Gagdi added, “while we await the position of the party leaders and our principal on the next line of action, I appeal to our supporters not be despaired, but remain committed to the ideals of the Generation Next mantra and behave ourselves with utmost decorum as it is usually in our character.

“The best is saved for the last! Because it is not yet over, until it is over. We are optimistic of better outcome at the appellate courts.”