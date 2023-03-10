by Ajiri Daniels

By Sunday Ani

One week before the governorship elections in Nigeria, an Igbo leader and Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Dr.John Metchie, has called on Igbo residents in Plateau State to support and vote for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the state, Dr. Patrick Dakum.

Metchie, who spoke in Jos described Dakum as a Godfearing, honest and kindhearted gentleman, whose experience in public service would stand him shoulder high above his competitors.

He also assured the Igbo community that if Dakum was elected, he would protect them and their businesses as the LP candidate is a prominent friend of the Igbo

He said: “This morning, I met with the governorship candidate of the LP in Plateau State, Dakum and his Deputy, Mr. Edward Pwajork, SAN. Dakun is an honest and trustworthy person that has what it takes to pilot the affairs of Plateau State.

“Edward, the incoming deputy governor, was my senior in school and a very good friend. I can assure the people of Plateau State that both of them will make positive changes in the state.

“I call on all the good people of Plateau State and the Igbo residents to come out in their numbers to vote for the LP from top to bottom. I also want to assure the people of Plateau State that Dakum and his running mate, will bring back the glory of Plateau State within the shortest possible time in office.”