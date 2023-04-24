From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-elect Barr Caleb Mutfwang has enjoined Plateau people, particularly the residents of Jos South Local Government Area, to remain as an indivisible entity, to attract the desired dividends of democracy that will restore the shattered glory of the state.

He noted with enthusiasm the need for Plateau citizens to voluntarily established bonds of unity among each other and cooperate by working with one another in harmony for a collective interest and progressive Plateau.

Barr. Mutfwang made the call on Monday when hundreds of people from Jos South Local Government Area, led by a Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos and a Member representing Jos South State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Fom paid him a solidarity visit at the Jonah David Jang Lodge, Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

He admonished Jos South Local Government Area to remain focused on leading in the frontline with other respected council areas in deepening peace and unity among various ethnic nationalities in the state.

“I am truly grateful to God because Jos South people understand who they are, they understand where God has located them, they understand the responsibility God has bestowed on them; they understand that together with other Frontline local government areas they are the custodians of the heritage of Plateau State.”

Mutfwang explained that his administration will not discriminate against any ethnic group or individuals, saying that “I am a Mwaghavul man but I will not be a Mwaghavul Governor”.

He said Jos South people are privileged of having the former Governor, Sen. Jonah David Jang who is an elder stateman of high repute and has since assumed the status of the father of Plateau, giving wise counsel for a united and progressive state.

Mutfwang described those who have gone to the tribunal to challenge the will of God and the collective resolution of Plateau people as individuals who are working tirelessly to put a clog in the wheel of progressive Plateau but will not succeed.

“There are people who are cooking evil everywhere, but we didn’t get here by power or by might, we got here by the mercy of God and if they like let them come up with 420 pages of the petition, it does not change what God has already done.

“Some will trust in chariots and hoses but we trust only in the Lord God Almighty, the maker of heaven and earth; the owner of everything and everybody. They will be able to gather but they will surely not succeed because their gathering was not ordained by God.

“I want you to be confident that God who has started this work will not only perfect it but he will defend, because he is our defender. I want to thank you for all that you did, for you to be available to be used by God. I remember people slept at the collation centres just to protect their votes but let’s be praying for May 29, it will come to pass and become a reality.” He stated

The member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos who spoke on behalf of the people said the overwhelming victory given to Barr. Caleb Mutfwang at the poll signified the collective resolution of Jos South and Plateau people.

He prayed to God to give the Governor-elect wisdom, knowledge and sound health to lead the state to prosperity. The people presented gift items that showcase the rich agricultural heritage of the Berom ethnic nationality.