From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-elect Barr Caleb Mutfwang has expressed strong commitment to work with APC candidate Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Labour Party candidate Dr Patrick Dakum and others in the spirit of brotherhood to reclaim and rebuild Plateau in the next four years.

Mutfwang disclosed this while addressing joyous Plateau citizens after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), issued him certificate of return and his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, in Jos, Plateau State.

Mutfwang, who won the March 18 governorship election in the state, noted that the period for electioneering is over with the presentation of the certificate of return and said it was time to start mapping out strategies on how to hit the ground running on May 29 to move Plateau forward.

He said, “I want to appeal to my brother Dr Nentawe to come and let’s work together to build the state, Plateau is bigger than all of us.”

Mutfwang noted that he will not run a government of witch-hunt, rather he will channel his energy and intellect in turning around the fortunes of Plateau for the prosperity of the people.

“We were not elected to prob anybody, but we were elected to make sure that the lives of the people become better and that is our focus and agenda.”

He appreciated Dr. Patrick Dakum, the Labour Party candidate who congratulated him immediately after the results were announced and called on other contestants to emulate him and imbibe Plateau spirit of sportsmanship and accommodation.

He thanked Plateau people who gave him their mandate and those who did not voted for him, saying he would be a Governor of all, and will run an all inclusive governance to be fair and just to all.

Mutfwang reassured Plateau citizens that the mandate given to him has come to stay, stressing that he was elected on a viable and the most acceptable platform which has no legal incumbrance.

“If anyone tells you this election was rigged, then he is living in the sky. There was no how that election would have been rigged, these are votes by the people, for the people and of the people,” Mutfwang stated.