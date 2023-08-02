From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Deputy Governor of Plateau state, Mrs Josephine Piyo has said the state government would collaborate with the United Nations Office of The Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other humanitarian response agencies to ensure quick response to distressed people in the state.

Piyo stated this when she received the United Nations delegation on behalf of the state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang in Jos on Wednesday at the New Government House Little Rayfield.

She maintained that the state is ready to offer support in form of logistics and in any other way possible to ensure that distressed citizens get the required assistance in term of natural disasters and conflicts.

The Deputy Governor thanked the delegation for the visit, stating that it would be of immense benefit for the state to receive rapid humanitarian response in times of need especially as the state struggle with a high record of internally displaced persons who are eager to return to their ancestral homes.

Earlier the leader of the delegation, Mr Ibrahim Bari explained that the delegation were in the state to assess what is on ground after the Plateau State Emergency Monitoring Agency (PLASEMA) approached their office for humanitarian intervention.

Bari said among others functions carried out by their office is to raised awareness and understanding of people’s needs through annual Global Humanitarian Overview and mobilise funding and resources to ensure those needs are met.

He added that the office also “campaigns for the rights of people affected by humanitarian crises, amplify their voices and ensure the humanitarian system is accountable to them, advocate at the highest levels for effective and principled humanitarian action by all and for all.”

The State Director PLASEMA, Mr Chuwang Sha expressed regrets that the state has no workable humanitarian intervention plan or structure that could address immediate humanitarian needs.

He however, applauded the new administration of Barrister Caleb Mutfwang for prioritising the humanitarian needs of the citizens especially as the state is faced with problems that need serious intervention.