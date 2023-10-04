From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has approved a salary increase for widows and women sweeping the streets of Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

The governor announced this on Wednesday when he halted his convoy to greet the widows sweeping the streets of Rayfield in Jos, Plateau State.

A statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Gyang Bere, quoted Mutfwang as expressing his administration’s commitment to sustaining these payments and clearing all arrears.

He encouraged the women to remain patient with the government and requested their support for policies aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s dedication to building a united and prosperous Plateau and ensuring that every individual and group conducts their activities without harassment.