Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the State, following recent attacks which led to the killing of nine people and burning of six houses in some communities in the state.

Mutfwang gave the directive yesterday in Jos, in a statement issued by his Director, Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere.

Fresh attacks were reportedly unleashed on some communities in Mangu LGA on Saturday night, resulting in loss of nine lives, properties, as well as many people displaced.

“The state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area, following recent attacks that led to loss of lives and properties.

“The governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed the curfew on the entire local government area to restore law and order. Consequently, movements within the local government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties. Security agencies have, therefore, been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew,” the statement read.

The governor further assured the people that the government was working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state.

Meanwhile, governor Mutfwang has called for special prayers to end the incessant attacks in some communities in the state. He made the appeal in his goodwill message during the church service of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN), yesterday, in Jos.

The governor expressed sadness at the loss of lives and destruction of properties in some communities in Riyom and Mangu Local Government Areas, urging the congregants to intercede for the state.

“This morning we had to bury 11 people. I urge you to continue to pray for us as we govern. When united in purpose and prayers we will be able to surmount these challenges. Before long, the enemies we are seeing now, we are seeing them no more,” the governor said.

Mutfwang said his administration inherited a lot of challenges from the past administration, but was determined to overcome them and take Plateau to greater heights. He said the support of the church was crucial in helping his administration deliver good governance. He said the visit was to thank them for praying for his success during the elections and, also, to request them to be his partner in praying for the progress of the state and his administration.

Earlier, Rev. Joseph Kwaha, the Pastor in charge of the Local Church Council (LCC), urged the governor to be God fearing and always consult God through the scriptures in the discharge of his duties.

Kwaha said the church would continue to support him in prayers and counsel for the success of his administration and the progress of Plateau. The clerics in the church conducted a special prayer session for the governor for wisdom, fairness and selflessness in the discharge of his duties.

Gunmen had invaded the Sabon Gari community in Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State on Saturday night and killed nine people and burnt down six houses.