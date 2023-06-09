From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Nigeria, Plateau State Branch has donated food items and clothing among others things to survivors of the recent attacks on Mangu communities camping at the LGEA Primary Daho inside Mangu town in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The State FIDA Chairperson, Barr. Obioma Ngozi Achile who led the delegation of the women lawyers to the Camp yesterday said the intervention is inline with their mandate of giving voice to women and children in the society.

“W are here today because we are voice for women and children, because what happened to you is within our mandates as Female Lawyers. While we are in our homes, our hearts are with you people because you’re suppose to be in your homes and villages.

“All hope is not lost, you’re not a lone in this, we understand your condition but don’t allowed trauma overshadowed your hope. Those who have put you in this condition will not go unpunished before God our creator.

“Among you here especially children in this camp, we have Presidents, Governors, Senators Directors, Principals and great future CEOs don’t loose hope.”

The Camp Official, Dr. Zhipora Duguryil who received the delegation expressed great joy for the intervention which she said is time. “We have been living on the goodwill of people, when I saw you people uploading indomie noodles I said thank God because we were wondering what we are going to use for our breakfast tomorrow.

“You have been a voice to a lot of cases in our communities and we are so grateful that you continue to stand by us. What you brought is not too small. The people you saw here are not the only ones because we have ben encouraging them to move round and do some things inside town than sitting in one place and counting their sorrows. Because we are at the peak of farming season and they have lost everything and can’t go back to their respective homes now.”

Among items presented to the IDPs are clothes, food, cartoons of indomie noodles, toiletries, pomades, pads, cartoon of biscuits, packs of nutri-milk, cartoons of detergents

ENDS…..