From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Federal Lawmakers from Plateau State in the House of Representatives Abuja has commended the Executive Governor of the State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang for the choices made into the State Executive Council.

The Honourable Member representing Mikang, Qua’an Pan/Shendam Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Hon. Isaac Kwallu described the selection of young people into the State Executive Council by Governor as the right mentorship step towards preparing future leaders for respective responsibilities.

The Lawmakers stated this in an interview with Newsmen on Friday shortly after the inauguration of the new commissioners in Plateau State.

“You can see the choice of personalities into the cabinet. We have the likes of politicians, we have the likes of technocrats, we have the younger ones, coming at a time that is very critical to the life of this government.

“I’m optimistic that the people he brought on board by the grace of God in the coming one year, we will see the benefit of these cream of individuals the Governor brought on board.”

Kwallu maintained that the selections has sparked a lot of jubilation among citizens of the state an indication that the people are at home with the Governor.

“You can see from the selection of Mr. Governor, the citizens of the State are so happy, there is jubilation everywhere. You can see the cream of young persons who have made it to the government, you can see women who have made it to the government, you can see elderly people who had various experiences also made it to the government.

“From the turnout, you could see every community is represented here despite the short notice and the effects of fuel subsidy removal, people turn out enmass, that goes to show that Plateau people are at hom with Mr. Governor.

“Plateau people have spoken, because is the home of PDP, and Plateau people did not make mistake by bringing PDP back.” Kwallu assured citizens of the state.

Also the Member Representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Hon. Peter Gyendeng has also commended the Governor for making choices that appeased the hearts of Plateau people.

“From all indication, people are happy with this development, after politics is governance. The governor has appointed his Commissioners to support him in his work. And I strongly believe that they will do well in the interest of the State.”