From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State government has earmarked N700 million for the construction of the residents of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly located at St Pirans in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Plateau State, Mr Dan-Philip Hirkop, disclosed this on Thursday during the 2023 budget breakdown, held at the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He said N700 million was also set aside for the renovation of the Speaker’s Guest House, Hwolshe in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

“N700,000 has been earmarks for the construction of Speaker and d Deputy Speaker resident at old Bukuru road, St. Pirans, while another N700,000,000 renovation of 6N0 and speaker Guest House, Hwolshe.

“Tourism, culture and hospitality as one of the revenue generation sub-sector, the rescue administration earmarked N100,000,000 of the total capital estimate for projects.”

He explained that administration sub-sector gulf N13 billion where N250 million would be used for procurement of 1N0 Armored Personnel Carrier while N150 million would be used for procurement of security gadgets among several other items.

Hirkop explained that ranches under the National Livestock Transformation under Federal Government programme was excluded in the 2023 budget not because the state in no longer interested but the programme would be determine by Federal Government.

He noted that Governor Simon Lalong has secured the concern of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the state at the end of April, 2023.

Hirkop explained that among the project billed for commissioning includes, the Plateau State High Court complex, British American fly over and dualisation to Lamingon road junction among others which have reached state.