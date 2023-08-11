From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in House of the Representatives, Dachung Musa Bagos has expressed anger over the killings of 21 persons on Thursday Morning in Heipang in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

Bagos who is the Chairman House Committee on Science and Technology, said in a statement, said he was saddened by the incident stressing that a situation where innocent citizens were being killed while sleeping is unacceptable by peoples of consciences.

He urged all security agencies in the State saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties to take action and bring to book the perpetrators of the evil act.

He said, “Sadly, innocent Citizens are being attacked and killed on the daily bases in Plateau State particularly in, Barkin Ladi and Mangu, Riyom hundreds have lost their lives since May 2023, and villagers can’t go to the farm, several displaced person camps, land taken over, farmlands destroyed, what a wicked world.

“Just last week 5 persons were killed in Mangu and now early Morning today while innocent Constituents were sleeping around 1:00 am then came the attackers killed 21 persons without provocation, this was sad, barbaric and condemned.

“I want to repeat again and again that all Plateau Citizens must stand united against attackers, and ensure the safety of our father land.”