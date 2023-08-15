…BYM wants Fulani herdsmen designated as terrorists

Newly-married couple, Mr and Mrs. Rwang Danladi, have been identified as victims of the school shooting, which occurred in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau on Monday.

The couple were reportedly killed when persons identified as herdsmen had led their cattle into their school, BECO Comprehensive School Kwi, Riyom.

BECO Comprehensive School Kwi, Riyom

National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong

(BYM), said in a statement that the attack represented the highest form of provocation.

The statement said that the attack happened as the school authorities holding a meeting to compile results of students for delivery on Friday, 18th August during “Speech and Prize Giving-Day” in line with the school’s calendar..

He said, “BYM is saddened over the invasion of BECO Comprehensive School Kwi, where two staff, Mr and Mrs Rwang Danladi are reportedly shot dead and one Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, the Vice Principal of the School seriously injured by some known fulani armed men alongside suspected Bandits elements at about 3:00pm of Monday, 14th August, 2023.

“According to local source that pleads anonymity, the bandits came into the school Compound with their cattles, and interrupted the Staff meeting.The source added that the staff had asked the Fulani to get their cows out of the school environment. But instead of complying, they brought out their arms and opened gunfire at the teachers.

“This resulted to the dead of recently wedded couples, Rwang Danladi and wife, Mrs Sandra Rwang Danladi, who are the staff of the school while Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim who is the Vice Principal of the institution sustained serious injury and is receiving medical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH

“The Berom Youth Moulder-Association, BYM under the leadership of Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri, Esq notes with concern how these Terrorists from Fass and Mahanga now move freely with arms and graze on farmlands, intimidating and killing locals at nearby Communities.

“Fass and Mahanga as well as Guava have become enclaves of Terrorists, who carry out all sorts of coordinated attacks on villages and Communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Mangu, Jos South and even beyond the state.

“We therefore call on government to ban open grazing in Plateau state since grazing has become a ploy to continue unleashing havock on human lives and property.

“We also call on security operatives to, as a matter of urgency, raid the aforementioned settlement formed by way of forceful occupation after uprooting the aboriginals therefrom. This is necessary in order to get rid of both the terrorist and criminal elements that have firmly defied law and order.

“In conclusion, the BYM calls on Government to declare Fulani Militias as Terrorists so as to be treated as such.”