From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has launched a special operation to counter the internecine sectarian strife in Mangu local government area of Plateau state and its environs.

No fewer than eight special Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), several army mounted Hilux vehicles and motorcycles were unveiled for the operation, codenamed Operation Hakorin Damisa IV.

The operation was launched in Mangu on Saturday.

Speaking while addressing the troops at the Mangu mini stadium, the chief of army staff urged the soldiers to do everything possible to stamp out the crises in the area.

He assured them that every resources they needed to succeed, both men and material, will be made available to them.

Lagbaja warned them them that they were not in Mangu to play chess game, and implored them not to allow the killings in Mangu to resurge.

He said, “You’re not here for a chess game, but a serious business. We will make sure that we address all the challenges you may encounter and for you to make sure that the crises do not resurge.”

Addressing newsmen later, the COAS said that the army is not overwhelmed by the crises on the Plateau, but only responding to the needs of the times.

Lagbaja said that the army is also responding to three command philosophy, which hinged on the military, government and the people, stressing, “The army wil only succeed with the cooperation of the people. If the people are not cooperating, the military will not succeed.

He assured the people of the state that in no time normalcy would be restored not only in Mangu, but in the whole of the area.

The COAS later held a stakeholders meeting with the people where he assured them that everything is being done to ensure the safety of their lives and property.