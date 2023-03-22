From Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party Central Zone Forum has called for the Plateau Central senatorial election results conducted on February 25 to be declared in favour of PDP candidate Amb Golkuna Y Gotom within 72 hours.

The Forum, led by Former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Titus Alams, made their position known at the INEC Headquarters in Jos. They called for the commission to critically examine the petition of the PDP through its agent and announce Amb Gotom as the winner of the Plateau Central senatorial election.

According to Alams, there were cases of “mutilation of results, over voting in 9 registration areas in Kanam LGA, Non-usage of BVAS in Kanam, and Casting errors in Mangu LGA.”

Alams stressed that any attempt to subvert the will of the people will be rejected, and the electorates in the Central Zone will take every legal action to compel INEC to announce Amb GY Gotom as the winner.

At the event, a PDP stalwart, General John Sura, said they were at the INEC Headquarters to remind them of the need to declare the result of the election, which is running into one month based on the substance contained in the petition.

The PDP senatorial candidate, Amb. Gotom, said, “The entire collation of the results of Kanam LGA shows clear cases of overvoting in all the 14 Wards. The number of accredited voters in the 14 Wards from information in the BVAS is 49,092. The total votes cast on the day of the election as collated is 72,351. This means there is an overvoting of 23,479 votes! So, the vertical and horizontal line must be equal,” he stated.

Mrs Tina Shehu, a party stalwart in the zone, cautioned INEC from plunging the zone into crisis by subverting the popular collective will of the people of the Central senatorial zone in the state. The PDP is calling on INEC to announce Amb. G.Y Gotom as the winner of the Plateau Central senatorial election within 72 hours.