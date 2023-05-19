…says more bodies trapped in deserted villages, calls for humanitarian aid

From Gyang Bere, Jude Dangwam, Jos

A Socio-cultural organization in Plateau State under the umbrella of Mwagavul Development Association (MDA) said it has buried over 120 corpses from the simultaneous attacks carried out by suspected Fulani machineries in communities in Mangu Local Government Area of the State

National President of Mwagavul Development Association, Sir. Joseph Gwangkat disclosed this during a press conference held at the Press Centre Jos, said some of their people are still miss with several others battling between life and death in various hospitals.

He lamented that the coordinated attacks which lasted for four days had some bodies trapped in already attacked communities and can not be access due to the inconsequential number of security personnel deployed to guarantee their safety.

Gwangkat called on his people to defend themselves adding that government has failed in her responsibility of protecting them and their properties. “We are calling on our people to arise and defend yourselves, your God-giving land and properties with all that you have. We will not leave our land of heritage, this is the only place we can call our own; we have no any other place to run to.

“If the security will say they are unknown gun men, if somebody can attacked you and killed you for four days will you say that is unknown? I will not take that language! For four days, even right now they are in some of the communities, are they unknown again? Is just that some people are not doing their job.

” Next to God is government, because no one is stronger than government, and if government is not defending you, did you have government again? If government was there, all these people that have died won’t have died. This happened on Monday night and as I’m talking to you the security presence is grossly insufficient.”

The National President called on the Plateau State government to take full responsibility of the education of children below 10 years who have lost both parents as a result of the conflict and make arrangements for those writing their WAEC Examination.

“Government should take over full responsibility of educating children below age 10 children who have lost both parents as a result of this conflict, while arrangements made for those SS3 students whose WAEC Exams were disrupted as a consequence of this conflict.”

He lamented over the humanitarian crisis in the communities and described it as overwhelming and pathetic for the sociocultural organization and the local government to handled at the moment.

“People are either squatting with relatives, neighbors, in Churches and other available public places. They need food, toiletries, medication and places where they can rest their heads. There is trauma and psychological depression. There is fear of even their safety where they are taking shelter as the threats spread across the Local Government.”

He reiterated that there is no time that his people left their land in search of perceive enemies to attack and killed them. “But enemies of the state have consistently mobilized themselves at national and sub national level to come and attack smaller tribes like ours, and by such acts reconfirm the fears of insecurity and marginalization of minority groups of Nigeria at independence.”

Meanwhile the Plateau State Commissioner of Police CP Bartholomew Onyeka has said additional 2 suspects were arrested, bringing the total to 7 suspects so far apprehended in connection to the carnage.

“Two (2) more suspects have been arrested and exhibits recovered from them include two (2) cutlasses, one (1) dagger and some amount of money suspected to have been stolen from the houses they looted, as they were all arrested in the act of committing the crime by officers from one of our tactical team led by Supol Bamidele know Eagle eye unit . The suspects are presently in our custody and will be charged to court for prosecution after our investigations are concluded.”

Onyaka I a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer DSP, Alfred Alabo said over 40 persons with various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at various hospital in Mangu LGA. “Manret hospital had about Fifteen (15) injured persons, Infinity hospital had over Eight (8), Allah Nakowa Hospital had over Sixteen (16) while at Mangu Cottage Hospital there are unspecified number of persons receiving treatment there also.” He stated.